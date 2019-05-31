Mushtaq Mohammad pins hopes on Green Shirts, sees turnaround in middle of WC

Former cricketer and skipper Mustaq Muhammad believes that Pakistani team will suddenly improve its performance phenomenally in the middle of the mega cricketing event underway in England.

“I predict that in the middle of this tournament, the Pakistan’s success story will begin,” he told Geo News. “Our boys are well capable to do miracles and make a turnaround.”

He said the 1992 World Cup team was by far better however, the present team is also doing better with Babar Azam as the best batsman. Fakhar Zaman is also a good batsman, he said.



“I am pleased with the team as regards the batting,” said the former cricketer. However, there are issues with the bowling, he said.

Mushtaq said the wickets in England are good and they favour the batsmen accordingly it is normal by any side to hit a 300-run score in an innings. However, it will be rather difficult to chase a target, as it will require a well-coordinated bowling attack, duly assisted with seamless fielding, he pointed out.

The World Cup 2019 has started Thursday in England that is hosting the mega cricketing event after a gap of 20 years.The hosts dealt a sound drubbing to South Africa in the opener by 104 run with ten overs and a ball remaining.

