China, Pakistan militaries to organize joint exercise, training this year: Chinese Defense Ministry

BEIJING: China and Pakistan militaries will continue to maintain a good momentum of relations and high-level exchanges and actively conduct cooperation in different services this year, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday.

“China and Pakistan are good neighbours who uphold peaceful coexistence. We are brothers, trusted friends and good partners who seek common development,” Spokesman of Chinese Ministry of National Defense Wu Qian said while responding to a question asked by APP during his monthly briefing held here.

He informed that in the year 2019, China and Pakistan militaries would maintain a good momentum of relations and high level exchanges.

“Both countries will actively conduct cooperation and exchanges in our different services and educational institutions,” he added.

The spokesman said the two countries would also organize many joint exercises and training oriented towards real combat situation and work together to achieve more fruitful results across the board.

Wu said that Chinese armed forces would attend the International Army Games 2019 in August, adding, Chinese teams will participate in 12 contests of the games held in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, India, and Iran.

“China will also host four contests in Korla of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region,” he added.