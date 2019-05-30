11-year-old Iranian girl beats Einstein, Stephen Hawking in Mensa IQ tests

TEHRAN: An 11-year-old Iranian school girl scored the highest points in Mensa IQ Test leaving behind world renowned scientists Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

Tara Sharif's astonishing 162 point score indicates that she is above the so called ‘genius benchmark’ of 140.

Sharing her thoughts on this achievement, Tara said: "I was shocked when I got the result. I never expected to get such a good score."

In a non-verbal test in Oxford, Tara focused on understanding the meaning of words and answered all the questions with in a set of time.

Tara Sharif’s father also shared his two cents on his daughter's success saying: “I am extremely proud but very surprised at how well Tara scored."

The 11-year-old further revealed about her future plans after achieving the success in Mensa IQ Test.

She said, “When I am older, I would like to do something related to mathematics.”

Meanwhile, Tara now qualifies for membership of Mensa which is known as the 'high IQ society'.