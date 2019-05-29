Indian doctor commits suicide after getting bullied over belonging from a ‘lower caste’

An Indian doctor took her own life in Mumbai after she was becoming target of ample bullying at the hands of her fellow doctors for belonging from a ‘lower caste.’

Twenty-three-year-old Dr. Payal Tadvi, working as a gynecologist in Mumbai’s BYL Nair Hospital hung herself to the ceiling and ended her life after allegedly getting ‘harassed’ and ‘bullied’ by three of her senior doctors over her hailing from a tribal community which they considered to be of a ‘lower’ stature.

Reports revealed that the victim had been suffering from depression over derogatory remarks about her caste while defamatory claims about her were also spread on WhatsApp groups.

The two accused in harassing Payal, were arrested on Wednesday, identified as Ankita Khandelwal and Hema Ahuja, while the third doctor, Bhakti Mehre was arrested on Tuesday.

The three doctors were charged under the Atrocities Act, the Anti-Ragging Act and the IT Act and Section 306 (abatement to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim’s mother and husband Salman demanded strict actions against the three doctors who had allegedly harassed her.

Payal’s mother revealed to NDTV: "Payal used to tell me about the torture which she was facing by her seniors on petty issues. They threw files on her face in front of patients,"