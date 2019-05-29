close
Wed May 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 29, 2019

Bakhtawar questions ‘has State declared war against its own citizens?”

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 29, 2019

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, elder sister of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has condemned use of power against party workers by police and termed it pre-planned state brutality.

She took to Twitter saying “PPP workers beaten, dragged, arrested, water cannon and tear gassed. Pakistan has not seen this kind of pre-planned state brutality since Dictatorship - that too against peaceful, unarmed citizens in the capital. Shameful, disgusting and absolutely illegal.”

Bakhtawar questioned “Has the State declared war against its own citizens? Police, Rangers, prison vans, water cannons Just for Bilawal appearance at NAB!”

Former president Asif Ali Zardari just left for court, she said after Bilawal appeared before the NAB in fake account case. Bakhtawar also questioned, “My whole family on trial but Imran and his sister’s given NRO?”

Latest News

More From Pakistan