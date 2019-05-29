Bakhtawar questions ‘has State declared war against its own citizens?”

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, elder sister of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has condemned use of power against party workers by police and termed it pre-planned state brutality.



She took to Twitter saying “PPP workers beaten, dragged, arrested, water cannon and tear gassed. Pakistan has not seen this kind of pre-planned state brutality since Dictatorship - that too against peaceful, unarmed citizens in the capital. Shameful, disgusting and absolutely illegal.”

Bakhtawar questioned “Has the State declared war against its own citizens? Police, Rangers, prison vans, water cannons Just for Bilawal appearance at NAB!”

Former president Asif Ali Zardari just left for court, she said after Bilawal appeared before the NAB in fake account case. Bakhtawar also questioned, “My whole family on trial but Imran and his sister’s given NRO?”