Wed May 29, 2019
May 29, 2019

KP CM takes notice of killing of three brothers in Charsadda

Wed, May 29, 2019

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has taken notice of murder of three brothers in Charsadda few days back and directed the police chief to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said no one was above the law and the accused involved in this gruesome incident would be given exemplary punishment.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, the CM said "we equally shared the grief and sorrow with the affected family". 

