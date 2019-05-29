Bilawal demands production orders for MNA Ali Wazir

ISLAMABAD: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday demanded National Assembly speaker issue production orders for arrested MNA Ali Wazir.

The PPP chairman was addressing a press conference where he took an exception to government for what he said attacking of his party workers outside the NAB office where he had appeared in connection with an inquiry earlier in the day.

He said Ali Wazir's production orders should be issued so that he could attend Friday's session and present his viewpoint.

Bhutto Zardari also demanded government release PPP workers arrested by police during his appearance before the NAB.

He said the peaceful PPP workers and lawmakers were attacked by government. "Is this state of Madina where you attack women in Ramzan," he said.

The PPP chairman also criticized the Interior Minister Ijaz Shah . He said he had not asked PPP workers to gather outside the NAB office.

"They had come after learning about my arrival at NAB," said he.

The PPP chairman said there was not much difference visible between the current government and Musharraf era.

Taking aim at the prime minister, he said Mr Khan was using the state against his political opponents. He said Imran Khan was trying to form a one-party system in the country.

Answering a question regarding the NAB chairman, he said he sees a conspiracy behind the matter.

He said the "selected government" was not acceptable to PPP and his party was determined to launch a protest movement after Eid.







