World Cup 2019: Irked by India's failure to abide by rules, ICC pens letter to BCCI

Disgruntled with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), International Cricket Council (ICC) and the World Cup management team has penned a letter to the cricket board.



Expressing grievances in the letter, the ICC seems to be irked over Indian team management's repeated failure to abide by the set protocol and agreement laid out for the World Cup.

The letter specifically mentions how, despite the stated agreement, Indian players remained absent from the media zone.

After India clashed with New Zealand during its first warm-up match, the Indian team management was supposed to send three of its players to the media zone.

However, it was observed that not even one of the players was present there.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has a different take in this regard. The board maintains that the claim is incorrect.