Wed May 29, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 29, 2019

Watch: Virat Kohli mimics Ahmed Shah of 'Peechay Tu Dekho' video fame

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 29, 2019

It's been while since Ahmed Shah took the internet by storm with his famous "Peechay Tu Dekho"  video.

The adorable bespectacled kid from Khyber Paktunkhwa has since become a celebrity, appearing on  several national TV channels.

Ahmed Shah  has recently been seen rubbing shoulders with  TV and film stars like Mahira Khan and Neelum Munir Khan.


The style with which Shah speaks Urdu language and the way he frowns is so  adorable that people can't stop themselves sharing  his videos.

Now it seems that our   "Peechay Tu Dekhu" boy is winning hearts on the other side of the border too.

A video of Indian  captain Virat Kohli is going viral on the internet in which the  cricketer is breaking into laughter while mimicking Ahmed Shah.

Ahmed Shah's signature phrase "Peechay Tu Dekho" had the Indian skipper in fits  as he himself tries to  mimic the Pakistani boy during an interview.


