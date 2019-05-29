Watch: Virat Kohli mimics Ahmed Shah of 'Peechay Tu Dekho' video fame

It's been while since Ahmed Shah took the internet by storm with his famous "Peechay Tu Dekho" video.

The adorable bespectacled kid from Khyber Paktunkhwa has since become a celebrity, appearing on several national TV channels.

Ahmed Shah has recently been seen rubbing shoulders with TV and film stars like Mahira Khan and Neelum Munir Khan.

The style with which Shah speaks Urdu language and the way he frowns is so adorable that people can't stop themselves sharing his videos.

Now it seems that our "Peechay Tu Dekhu" boy is winning hearts on the other side of the border too.

A video of Indian captain Virat Kohli is going viral on the internet in which the cricketer is breaking into laughter while mimicking Ahmed Shah.

Ahmed Shah's signature phrase "Peechay Tu Dekho" had the Indian skipper in fits as he himself tries to mimic the Pakistani boy during an interview.



