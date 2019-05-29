List of PTI candidates for KPK Provincial Assembly Election 2019

ISLAMABAD: Ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has issued the names of candidates for the upcoming polls on newly added 16 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats from erstwhile Fata.



Up to 2,662,550 registered voters in the tribal region would exercise their right to vote for the first time in election scheduled for July 2.

According to the elections schedule, polling would be held for 16 provincial assembly seats in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A total of 1,943 polling stations have been established for the upcoming polls.

Under the 25th constitutional amendment, the tribal areas were merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on May 31, 2018. The people of the merged districts would for the first time get representation in the provincial assembly. They already have 20 seats in the parliament, including 12 in the National Assembly and eight in the Senate.

As per population, the former tribal agencies and semi-tribal areas have been divided into 16 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituencies.