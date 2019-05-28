Arjun Kapoor on relationship with Malaika Arora: We're doing nothing wrong

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor after creating ample hype with his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora has finally stepped forth addressing the buzz and spilling the beans about his relationship.

During an interview with Filmfare, the actor revealed what made his eventually step out in public with his love life that he had previously tried hard to conceal.

"We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable," he stated.

"Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal. There's certain ease. We're not doing anything wrong. I don't want that story being conveyed that we're still hiding when we're not. They understood that,” he further added.



Moreover, the 2 States actor goes on to refute marriage buzz asking fans to hold their horses as he stated: “I'm not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. 33 for most people in India is a great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time."