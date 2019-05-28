Section 144: Ban on gathering, rallies in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Citing law and order situation in the district, the local administration has imposed Section 144 in South Waziristan on Tuesday.

The notification bars gathering of more than five people and blinding of car windows.

Whoever found violating the said order will face the consequences under the Criminal Procedure Code, it further added.

Display of weapon and aerial firing in the region will be considered as violation of the order. No one is allowed to carry any sort of weapon till the order is in place.

Polls on 16 provincial seats are scheduled to be held in tribal districts on July 02.