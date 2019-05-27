Salman Khan reveals his father barred him from buying Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat

MUMBAI: Bollywood's Dabang star Slaman khan has revealed that he wanted to purchase his friend Shah Rukh Khan's dream house Mannat which is one of the most expensive properties in Mumbai.

Salman Khan, in an interview, revealed that Mannat could have been his property, if his father Salim Khan hadn't asked him,"What will you do in such a big house?"

The actor said that he acted upon his father's advice and eventually the bungalow went to the Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The sprawling sea-faced mansion's staggering cost is around Rs 200 crore approx.

In a lighter mood, Slaman also said that he wants to ask the same question to Shah Rukh Khan,"What do you exactly do in such a big house?"



Earlier, Shah Rukh had recalled the time when he decided to buy Mannat, saying: "I am from Delhi and Delhiites have the concept of living in a kothi (bungalow). In Mumbai, the concept is to live in apartments, but in Delhi, even if one is not well off, they still own a small bungalow," he had said.

The Bollywood's King further said that when he came to Mumbai, he was already married and was residing in a small apartment with his wife Gauri, adding " My mother in-law would keep saying, 'You live in such a small house'. Eventually, when I saw Mannat, it felt like Delhi wali kothi and so I bought it and it has been the most expensive possession of my life."