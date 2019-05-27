Gautam Gambhir calls for action after mob attacks Muslim man

GURGAON: Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir has demanded an action against the attack on a Muslim man in Gurgaon.



A 25-year-old man named Aalam alleged that he was attacked on his way back to home by a group of four men.

Aalam stated that a group of people assaulted him and forced him to chant the slogans ‘Jai Sri Ram and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

The attackers also threw his skull cap according to the FIR lodged. The complainant said that the cap was not allowed in the area.

According to an NDTV report, Mohamed Barkat Aalam said: "I was returning from namaz when a man came up to me and told me I was not allowed to wear my cap. I refused to remove it but then he hit the back of my head and removed it and started cursing me."

He further added that he pleaded for help but no one came forward to help him.

Reacting to the grim incident, Gautam Gambhir condemning the act took to Twitter to express his disgust.

Asserting that 'we are a secular nation', Gambhir wrote: "In Gurugram Muslim man told to remove skullcap, chant Jai Shri Ram'. It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurugram authorities. We are a secular nation where @Javedakhtarjadu writes "ओ पालन हारे, निर्गुण और न्यारे" & @RakeyshOmMehra gave us d song "अर्ज़ियाँ" in Delhi 6."

The former cricketer won national elections from Bharatiya Janata Party in East Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019.