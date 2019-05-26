World Cup 2019: West Indies-South Africa warmup abandoned due to rain

BRISTOL: The warmup one-day match between South Africa and West Indies has been abandoned due to rain here on Sunday.

However, unlike the other warmup between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Cardiff - where the captains could not even go out for the toss - a bit of action was seen in Bristol before the match was completely washed off after rain interrupted thrice.

Here, South Africa batted for 12.4 overs after West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla batted impressively under difficult conditions and made 95 without being separated.

Amla succeeded in reaching his fifty - 51 not out from 46 balls with eight fours and a six - while De Kock made an unbeaten 37 off 30 balls with seven fours.

Holder, during the brief play of about an hour, tried five bowlers in three short spells due to rain interruptions.

South Africa, who won their first warmup by 87 runs against Sri Lanka will now play the World Cup opener against hosts England on May 30 while West Indies will play another warm-up game on May 28 against New Zealand.