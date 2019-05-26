South Africa vs West Indies, Match preview, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Warm-up Match, Live stream

BRISTOL: West Indies' recent one-day international form isn't anything to swoon over, but with a full strength team at their disposal, they will hope to send a message as they take on South Africa in their first ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up.

Windies come into their first official ICC Men's World Cup warm-up on back of mixed fortunes. While they trounced hosts Ireland in each of their two games in the tri-series, they were outclassed on all three occasions by Bangladesh, including in the final.

However, they were not playing their full strength side in that series and stalwarts like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran among others, were absent. With them back in the fold, Windies look a lot more well-rounded outfit although they were beaten rather convincingly by Australia in an unofficial warm-up fixture two days ago.

The Windies batting has a pretty robust feel about it. The likes of Gayle, Russell, Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis are able to play big shots for breakfast, while Darren Bravo and Shai Hope are capable of holding things down.

It is their bowling that looks a touch off-colour. Skipper Jason Holder's recent rise in Test cricket hasn't reflected in his ODI numbers. Kemar Roach picked a whole bunch of wickets in the tri-series and while Shannon Gabriel was also among the wickets, not too many of those came against Bangladesh.

They will be up against a confident South Africa, who come into the game on back of a resounding 87-run win against Sri Lanka in their first warm-up. The Proteas seem to have covered all bases, but will want their batsmen to get some more runs.

Overcast conditions are predicted for most part of the day, but chances of showers are relatively low. The pitch at the County Ground is generally a belter, but things can get pretty exciting for the seamers once the clouds converge overhead.

South Africa vs West Indies, where to watch live stream:

South Africa

TV Channel(s):

SuperSport

Website URL(s):

www.supersport.com

Mobile App(s):

SuperSport/Dstv

West Indies live stream:

TV Channel(s):

ESPN Caribbean

Website URL(s):

-

Mobile App(s):