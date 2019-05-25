Boult strikes as India slump to 179 all out in World Cup warm-up

LONDON: Trent Boult took four wickets as India were dismissed for just 179 by New Zealand in a World Cup warm-up match at the Oval on Saturday.

Left-arm seamer Boult, who removed openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan for two apiece to leave India 10 for two, finished with figures of four for 33.

Ravindra Jadeja (54) and Hardik Pandya (30) were the only India batsmen to make it past 19.

India captain Virat Kohli fell for 18 to medium-pacer Colin de Grandhomme when the star batsman was clean bowled by a ball that cut back in off the seam as he aimed towards midwicket.

Kohli´s men were in danger of being dismissed for under a hundred when MS Dhoni, the captain of the India side that won the 2011 World Cup, fell to Southee to leave his team on 91 for seven.

But Jadeja´s 50 ball innings, featuring six fours and two sixes, helped rally the tail.

India, however, were still bowled out with nearly 10 overs of their innings remaining, with James Neesham taking three for 26.