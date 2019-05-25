Shahid Afridi calls Gautam Gambhir a ‘fool’ for saying India shouldn't play against Pakistan

Former captain of the Pakistan team Shahid Afrdi has locked horns with India’s former cricketer Gautam Gambhir yet again following the latter’s remarks against cricketing ties between the two nations.

Gambhir who had recently won the Lok sabha election from the East Delhi constituency through the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) had stated during an interview with Zee News that India should not be playing cricket against Pakistan.

“We can’t play with the sentiments of our country. Two points are not important than the lives of our soldiers but for this, the entire country needs to be on the same page. We should have the courage to lose points even it’s the first match or the finals,” he stated.

“Even if we boycott playing the World Cup final against Pakistan, the country must stand together, there can’t be a difference of opinions,” he added.

When Afridi was asked by a reporter to comment on the statement, the cricket icon responded by calling Gambhir a ‘fool.’

“Do you think Gautam used his wits while talking about this? Does this look like something which a sensible person would say? Do educated people talk like this?” Afrdi stated during a press interaction.