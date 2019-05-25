CM Sindh Murad orders police patrolling on Provincial Highways

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed police and Rangers to intensify on-going targeted operation against terrorists and other outlaws during last 10 days of Ramzan so that people could enjoy their shopping and thrive business activities peacefully.



This he said while presiding over a special law and order meeting here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, DG Rangers Major General Omar Ahmed Bokhari, IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid jamal Abro, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, Adl IG Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh, provincial sectors commanders of intelligence organisations, Director FIA Sultan Khwaja and others.

IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam through a presentation told the meeting that a police force of 2686 policemen have been deployed to provide security to 7397 mosques and 302 open places where Taraveeh was being offered all over Sindh.

He said that there were 5026 shopping centers, including 318 in Karachi, 175 in Hyderabad, 28 Mirpurkhas, 96 Shaheed Benazirabad, 118 Sukkur and 61 in Larakana where 5026 policemen have been deployed for security purpose. At this the chief minister directed the police, Rangers and intelligence agencies to deploy their people in plain clothes for intelligence purpose. “Just I want the people should feel safe and secure in presence of police and Rangers and other LEA personnel, there should not be any kind of harassment or inconvenience for the people,” he said.

Youm-e-Ali: The IG Police told that there were 1306 Imambargahs in the province, including 570 in Hyderabad, 273 Karachi, 233 larkana, 93 Shaheed Benazirabad, 88 Mirpurkhas and 49 in Sukkur. Apart from them 820 Majalis and 330 procession would be held on the occasion. He added that 78 Imambargahs, 58 majalsi and 47 processions have been worked out as most sensitive. Out of 78 most sensitive Imambargahs 30 were in Karachi, 22 in Hyderabad, one Sukkur and 25 in Larakana, he said.

The chief minister directed IG police to take strict security measures and continue combing and targeted operations all over Sindh.

Adl IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh said that the route right from Shah-e-Khurasan to Hussainia Iranian Imambargah have been declared sensitive, therefore security arrangements have been made accordingly.

IG Police said that 32260 policemen would be deployed on Youm-e-Ali, including 5573 in Karachi, 13814 Hyderabad, 234 Mirpurkhas, 3222 Shaheed benazirabad, 3482 Sukkur and 5935 in Larkana. There would be 638 mobiles, 704 motorcycles and seven Aps and six private vehicles to patrol at the sensitive spots and along with the processions.

DG Rangers Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari said that Pakistan Rangers have also worked out a detailed security Plan. He added that some 2960 Rangers jawans would be deployed on Youm-e-Ali all over Sindh, of them 1500 in Karachi, 500 in Hyderabad Range, 310 Shaheed Benazirabad, 400 Mirpurkhas Range 250, including 10 ladies at Sukkur and 400 in Larakana.

Diversion Plan: Adl IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh giving traffic diversion plan said that the vehicles coming from district West and Central Via Manghopir, Sher Shah Suri Road and Shahrah-e-Pakistan would be diverted on Nishtar Road to proceed to Tower and ahead.

The vehicles coming from District East Shahra-e-Quaideen would not be allowed to move ahead PP Chowarngi from Ayesha Aziz and would be diverted on Kashmir Road. The vehicles coming from University Road to be diverted towards Ayesha Aziz to proceed Shahra-e-Quaideen and ahead

The vehicles coming from University Road would be diverted from Islamia College Right turn towards Guru Mandir and ahead. The vehicles coming from Nishter Road via Aga Khan III road side would be diverted on Bahadur Yar Jung Road from Coast Guard, Holy family.

Vehicles coming from Shahra-e-Liaquat would be diverted from Fresco Chowk towards Court Road, Shahra-e-Iraq.

He said when the head of procession would reach Tibet Chowk the vehicular traffic coming from SHahra-e-Iraq would be diverted from Fresco Chowk towards Preedy Street and again diverted from Masjid-e-Khizra Chowk towards Shahrah-e-Iraq to proceed to saddar and ahead. The chief minister approved the diversion route and directed the police department to publicise the route for convenience of the citizen.

It was also disclosed 890 police officers, including five SSPs, 12 DSPs, eight inspectors and others would be present on the duty.

EID-ul-Fitr:

Adl IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh said that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers would be offered in 4181 mosques, including 235 Imambagahs at 344 open places where 13186 policemen would be deployed for security.

The chief minister said that during the last 10 days traffic jams increases during Iftar. During these 10 days street crime also increases because of increased commercial activities. Therefore, extra vigilance was required on the raods.

The chief minister was told that during Ramzan some important arrests of target killers, dacoits, notorious killers and drug traffickers have been arrested.

The chief minister directed the police and Rangers to make strict surveillance on the Sindh- Balochistan and Sindh-Punjab borders during these last days of this holy month of Ramzan. He said that thee was dire need to improve inter-provincial policing and launch operation in katcha and Riverine areas.

The chief minister directed IG Police to coordinate with Punjab and Balochistan police for inter-provincial border security and prepare a Joint Action Plan. He also urged him to work out a plan to start provincial Highway patrolling.

Purchase of weapons: The chief minister said that he has released Rs1 billion to Sindh police for purchase of vehicles, and more funds would be provided in the next budget. He added that an impressed money account with an allocation of Rs50,000 per police station as revolving fund would be created. The chief minister also approved purchase of 4500 pistols from POF Wah.