Sat May 25, 2019
World

Web Desk
May 25, 2019

Martin Kobler tours with Pakistani truck art bike in Germany

Sat, May 25, 2019

Former German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler, who recently retired, is hanging out with his with Pakistani truck art bicycle in Germany.

Martin Kobler took to Twitter sharing the photo of truck art bicycle saying “Great to be on tour with truck art bike in Germany”

Former German Ambassador is in love with Pakistanis art and culture. He also got a vespa painted with Pakistani truck art during his tenure in Pakistan.

German Ambassador gets his vespa painted with Pakistani truck art

Kobler took to Twitter, saying “Haa! My vespa is here. look at this truck art.. out for my first trip now in beautiful spring weather.

He got permit for exporting his vespa and decided to have some Pakistani truck art on it.



