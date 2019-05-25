PM Imran pays surprised visit to hospital in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday arrived in Sargodha where he paid surprised visits to public institutions, hospitals, police stations, schools. Panah Gah and development schemes, according to Radio Pakistan.



According to Geo News, the prime minister was accompanied by Senator Faisal Javed Khan during his visit to District Headquarters Teaching Hospital.

Commissioner, DCO and RPO were also not aware of the prime minister's surprised visit to the medical facility where 70 percent of the staff had left before Imran Khan came.



While visiting the children emergency,The prime minister got infuriated as he saw four patients on a single bad.

The TV channel reported that while people warmly welcomed the prime minister with slogans in his favor, they also complained about the absence of the doctors.