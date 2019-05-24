ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan set 263 runs target for Afghanistan in first warm-up

BRISTOL: Pakistan set 263 runs target for Afghanistan in their first warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019 at County Ground, Bristol.



Pakistan made 262 runs all out with 14 balls to spare after captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan.

Babar Azam was the top scorer with 112 runs off 108 balls while Shoaib Malik scored 44.

It is Pakistan's first warm-up match being held in Bristol as part of its World Cup campaign.

Every team is due to play two warm-up matches before the World Cup begins on May 30.

The green-shirts would face Bangladesh in the second warm-up match on May 26.

Squad:

Pakistan

Imam ul Haq, Fakhar zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Asif Ali

Afghanistan

Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Khan, Hashmatullah Shahidi