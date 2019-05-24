ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan opt to bat first against Afghanistan in first warm-up match

Bristol: Pakistan on Friday won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up match.

It is Pakistan's first warm-up match being held in Bristol as part of its World Cup campaign.

Every team is due to play two warm-up matches before the World Cup begins on May 30.

The green-shirts would face Bangladesh in the second warm-up match on May 26.

Squad:

Imam ul haq, fakhar zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c) †, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Asif Ali

