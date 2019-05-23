close
Thu May 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 23, 2019

NAB rejects media report about its Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau has dismissed report aired by a private TV channel regarding Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

In a statement, NAB termed report of a private TV channel a propaganda based on ‘fake, fabricated and contrary to the facts.’

The statement added “it’s a group of blackmailers whose aim is to tarnish the credibility of chairman NAB.”

NAB, despite pressure, has arrested two members of the group and approved a reference against them, the statement said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan