NAB rejects media report about its Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau has dismissed report aired by a private TV channel regarding Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.
In a statement, NAB termed report of a private TV channel a propaganda based on ‘fake, fabricated and contrary to the facts.’
The statement added “it’s a group of blackmailers whose aim is to tarnish the credibility of chairman NAB.”
NAB, despite pressure, has arrested two members of the group and approved a reference against them, the statement said.
ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau has dismissed report aired by a private TV channel regarding Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.
In a statement, NAB termed report of a private TV channel a propaganda based on ‘fake, fabricated and contrary to the facts.’
The statement added “it’s a group of blackmailers whose aim is to tarnish the credibility of chairman NAB.”
NAB, despite pressure, has arrested two members of the group and approved a reference against them, the statement said.