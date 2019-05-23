NAB rejects media report about its Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau has dismissed report aired by a private TV channel regarding Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

In a statement, NAB termed report of a private TV channel a propaganda based on ‘fake, fabricated and contrary to the facts.’

The statement added “it’s a group of blackmailers whose aim is to tarnish the credibility of chairman NAB.”

NAB, despite pressure, has arrested two members of the group and approved a reference against them, the statement said.