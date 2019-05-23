NAB job is not limited to arrests only, says CJ

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa seemed annoyed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as apex court heard the anti-graft body's plea against acquittal of a suspect accused of corruption.

According to Geo News, Attaullah was accused of indulging in corruption while working as cashier at the National Bank.

The TV channel reported that High Court had acquitted him of corruption charges four years ago.

During the hearing, the chief justice said NAB was not only supposed to arrest people. He said NAB's responsibilities also include proving the case and getting the suspect convicted.

The CJ said the NAB must attach evidence when it makes cases against people.



The chief justice said the case was being dragged for 19 years but NAB still doesn't have the evidence that he ever worked on the position which NAB said he used for corrupt practices.

The chief justice said people were suffering from depression due to NAB's behavior .

Subsequently, the Supreme Court dismissed the NAB plea.