Priyanka Chopra recalls moment she realized Nick Jonas was a keeper

The power couple of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been captivating hearts with their endearing tale of romance and frequent moments filled with love caught on camera.

Sharing details about the initial stage of their relationship during an interview with Film Companion, Priyanka talked about the moment she realized that Nick was a keeper.

"We were on a boat with a bunch of our friends, it was the Memorial Day weekend and a bunch of our friends was like don't go to work. I was like maaroing hints, if someone gives me a reason to cancel my meeting, I will cancel it, he's like ignoring, I am like did he hear me, he's ignoring me,” she stated.

She went on recall that later Nick had taken her aside and reminded her that she has worked tirelessly to be where she is, which is why he understands how important work is for her: “I am going to take out our friends for dinner, you finish up and come back," Priyanka quoted Nick adding that: "I sat back when I was going for my meeting, I said he's hosting our friends and waiting for me to finish. That's when I knew he's a keeper."

Moreover, speaking about the careers of the two in comparison, she further stated: "The best thing about getting married to someone like Nick is he understands what it takes to have the careers that we do. His career is longer than mine, he's been in the business almost 20-21 years and he knows what it takes. So that was one of the first things I think I fell in love with him.”