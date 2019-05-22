Sachin Tendulkar: Kohli can’t win the ICC World Cup alone

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar urged the team to not rely on captain Virat Kohli alone and ‘chip in’ to ensure India’s success in the ICC World Cup 2019.

During an interview with PTI, the former captain of the Indian team responding to a question regarding Kohli carrying the same burden as him in 1996, 1999 and 2003, stated that other members have to step up as well.

"I think you will always have a couple of individuals stepping up every game but without team support, you can't do much,” he stated.

Just because of one individual, you can't win a tournament. No way. Unless others chip in at every crucial stage. If that doesn't happen, there will be a disappointment," he went on to add.

Moreover, speaking about his apprehensions for the Indian team with the upcoming World Cup, Tendulkar expressed his discontentment with taking bowlers out of the equation and skewing towards batsmen: “It's become one-sided with the introduction of two new balls and flat pitches have made lives of bowlers much more difficult. One team is scoring 350 and the other is chasing down inside 45 overs.”