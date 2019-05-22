Indian actor Dino Morea sings praises of Iqra Aziz's acting prowess

Indian actor Dino Morea, famously known for his role in the movie ‘Raaz’, has lavished praise on Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz for her acting skills.



Recently, Iqra Aziz uploaded a video on her social media account showing a scene from her ongoing drama serial ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’.

Singing praises of Iqra, Dino Morea commented on the video saying:

“Wow. This is quite a beautiful scene. Well done.”

Earlier, another television actor Karan Wahi from India said he admires Iqra Aziz’s drama serial ‘Suno Chanda 2’ in a comment that read:

“Uff.. Kamaal Show hai (Woah, great show!)"

Starring Iqra Aziz and Imran Ashraf, ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’ is getting much appreciation for its protagonists' outstanding performances and for highlighting the unidentified issues through it.