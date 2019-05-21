Will Huawei phones stop working after Google’s restriction?

US tech-giant Google has cut Chinese telecom firm Huawei off from some updates to the Android operating system.



The shocking development came after the Trump administration added Huawei to a list of companies that American firms cannot trade with unless they have a licence.

In a statement, Google said it was "complying with the order and reviewing the implications".

Huawei has addressed the uncertainty and answered some of the questions emerging in the minds of users following Google’s restriction.

Here are some of doubts which the Chinese telecom firm has clarified.

Question: Will this have an impact on Huawei's existing sales? How much of an impact will this have on CBG's global business?

Answer: Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally.”

Question: Will this suspension of business with Google have an impact on Huawei's business in China?

Answer: No.

Question: Will people be able to continue using Google services like Google Play and Gmail on their Huawei phones?

Answer: The products we have sold and currently sell will not be affected. You will be able to continue using these services as you normally would.

Question: Will this affect the regular use of Huawei phones?

Answer: The products we have sold and currently sell will not be affected. You will be able to use them as you normally would.

Question: Will Huawei phones be able to receive Android updates?

Answer: We will continue providing updates for Huawei EMUI.

Question: Will people still be able to update their Google apps?

Answer: Yes.

Question: Will Huawei phones support Android Q?

Answer: More details will be released in future system upgrade notifications.

Question: Will people still be able to update non-Google apps?

Answer: Yes, non-Google apps will not be affected.

Question: Can Huawei smartphones still receive Google security patches?

Answer: Yes.

Question: If people reset their Huawei phones to factory settings, will that have an impact on their ability to use Google services in the future?

Answer: No, this will not have an impact.

Question: Will Huawei products that are not yet launched be affected?

Answer: Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally.

Question: Does this mean that Huawei will speed up the development and deployment of its own operating system?

Answer: Android is open source, and Huawei has made substantial contributions to its development and growth around the world. We will continue to prioritize the development and use of the Android ecosystem.