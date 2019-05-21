close
Tue May 21, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 21, 2019

ICC World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz Ahmed shares adorable photo of son Abdullah

Tue, May 21, 2019

London: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has shared a gorgeous picture of his son Abdullah Sarfaraz on Twitter.

Sarfaraz, who is leading Pakistani squad in the World Cup 2019, shared the lovable photo of Abdullah wearing white kurta.

The skipper writes with heart smile and emojis “Hello everyone Asslamo alikum My name is Abdullah Sarfaraz :)”


