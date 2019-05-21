ICC World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz Ahmed shares adorable photo of son Abdullah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has shared a gorgeous picture of his son Abdullah Sarfaraz on Twitter.
Sarfaraz, who is leading Pakistani squad in the World Cup 2019, shared the lovable photo of Abdullah wearing white kurta.
The skipper writes with heart smile and emojis “Hello everyone Asslamo alikum My name is Abdullah Sarfaraz :)”
