Commander Polish Armed Forces lauds professionalism of Pakistan Air Force

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Jaroslaw Mika, Commander Polish Armed Forces visited Air Headquarters Islamabad on Tuesday.



On his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour.

Commander Polish Armed Forces paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

Later on, the visiting dignitary called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.



Matters pertaining to regional security and areas of mutual cooperation came under discussion during the meeting.

Commander Polish Armed Forces lauded the sound professionalism of PAF.

The Air Chief appreciated the enviable relations between both the air forces and also acknowledged the key role played by pioneering Polish officers in the development and modernization of PAF in its early years.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance and expand mutual cooperation and defence ties between two countries.