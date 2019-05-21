10-year old girl 'raped' before murder in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A 10-year old girl was sexually assaulted before being murdered in Islamabad, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Quoting family sources, the TV channel reported the girl, a resident of Khyeber Paktunkhwa's Mohmand District, went missing on May 15 from Islamabad.

The family said it took police four days to lodge an FIR of the missing girl.

Meanwhile the body of the girl was discovered from a jungle near Islamabad and shifted to the Polyclinic Hospital.

Postmortem the body was also delayed at the medical fancily, they said.

The family took the body to a round-about as a protest and held police responsible for the alleged rape and murder of the girl.

They said the police refused to register the case and accused the missing girl of eloping.

They said they would continue their protest until the whole staff of the Police Station at Shehzad Town is suspended.

SHO suspended

DIG Operations Waqaruddin Syed has suspended SHO and tasked SSP Umar Khan with investigating the case with instructions to immediate present the preliminary report.

According to the DIG Operations, the police have found clue about the murderer and they would soon resolve the case.

He said the aim of suspending the SHO was to ensure a transparent inquiry.