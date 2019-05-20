IMF deals never meant for ordinary people, says Jeremy Corbyn

LONDON: Labour leader and opposition leader in the House of Commons Jeremy Corbyn has expressed reservations at the deal signed by Pakistani government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that such deals don’t benefit ordinary people.



In an exclusive interview with this correspondent, the Labour leader said he has always expressed his reservation at such deals. He was attending Iftar dinner at the Islamic Centre to show support for Muslim communities during the holy month of Ramzan.

“What can resolve the issue of poverty around the world is fairer trade, dealing with the debt crisis that many countries face and investment in agriculture and industrial systems for the future and dealing with the issues of climate emergency. I am always concerned when arrangements are made particularly…. what the terms are of those arrangement because we need a world in which there is less poverty, and a faire distribution of wealth and power,” said the Labour leader.

The Labour leader said he was glad that his party has adopted the definition of Islamophobia as presented by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on British Muslims. He said that racism is unacceptable in any shape and form in any society. “We have adopted the definition of islamophobia because we believe that Islamophobia is a form of racism. It’s a nasty form of racism and has to be outlawed. The govt is delaying on it and I urge them to recognise what’s happening on the streets of our country when mosques are abused and attacked, when Muslim women are abused on the streets. We need definition of Islamophobia in operation so our police and all of our law enforcement agencies are fully aware that this country doesn’t accept any form of abuse against people because of their faith and their clothes.”

Corby condemned the rise of hate in Britain, especially during the European Union elections. “There is a disgraceful rise of far-right extremism in UK and various parties and some election candidates are trying to divide people and being abusive towards Muslim people. The language used is disgraceful and disgusting.”

He said that he keeps reminding people that similar language was used against Jews in 1920s and 1930s and they suffered and today similar language is being used against Muslims by the far-right.

“The abuse of any ethnic group or any community is unacceptable. Labour is campaigning in this elections as we did in 2016 on economic issues. We need investment in poor parts of our country. We cannot go with under-funding of our services, our schools and hospitals.

Jeremy Corbyn gave a robust defence of Labour’s decision to try to appeal to both leavers and remainers.

“Labour supporters voted both leave and remain, and every other party in this European election is appealing to either one side or the other, defining everybody on 2016. We’re not. We’re defining people as hopefully supporters of us – but also, people who have common problems, however they voted. The levels of poverty in remain and leave areas are very similar; the levels of child poverty. I think we have to be responsible about this, and appeal to people across those views.”