PM Imran condoles demise of cricketer Asif Ali’s daughter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed grief and extended condolences to the family over the death of the daughter of Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali.



In a tweet, Imran Khan condoled with Asif Ali and his family on the passing away of his daughter due to cancer.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

“My condolences and prayers go to Asif Ali & his family on the passing of his daughter from cancer. May Allah give them strength to bear such a precious loss.”