ICC World Cup 2019: Amir vows to make Pakistan proud in world cup

Pakistani fast-bowler Mohammad Amir after being named in the ICC World Cup squad for the Pakistan team vowed on Monday to give his best and make the country proud.

The cricket icon turned to Twitter to express his gratitude over getting selected for the Pakistan squad, replacing Junaid Khan.

“Allhamdulilah, humbled and proud to be part of the pakistan WC squad InshAllah going to give 100% and we all will try and make our nation proud, thank u all for ur support and endless duas we all need them more now,” he tweeted.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had revealed that Amir was included in the squad owing to his experience: “He [Mohammad Amir] has vast experience of playing in England. He also has a good economy rate in England.”

Amir had been unable to be a part of the ODI series against England owing to him suffering from chicken pox and was excluded from the initial World Cup squad for being out of form.

