Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday,May,12, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast



Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I khan, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, D.G khan, Quetta, Kalat, Makran, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.



Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, D.I khan divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Kohat divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 35, Kalam 04, Mirkhani 03, Chitral 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit & Bagrote 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sakrand, Shaheed Benazirabad 43, Dadu, Padidan, Chhor & Sukkur 42.