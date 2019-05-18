Google Doodle celebrates 971st birthday of Omar Khayyam

Google Doodle is celebrating 971st birthday of Omar Khayyam, Persian poet, philosopher, astronomer and mathematician.



Born on May 18, 1048 in Nishapur, Omar Khayyam's Treatise on Demonstration of Problems of Algebra (1070) remains an essential text, introducing the concept of binomial expansion and using conic sections to solve cubic & quadratic equations, Google said in statement.

