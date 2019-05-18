close
Sat May 18, 2019
World

Web Desk
May 18, 2019

Google Doodle celebrates 971st birthday of Omar Khayyam

World

Web Desk
Sat, May 18, 2019

Google Doodle is celebrating 971st birthday of  Omar Khayyam, Persian poet, philosopher, astronomer and mathematician.

Born on May 18, 1048 in Nishapur,  Omar Khayyam's Treatise on Demonstration of Problems of Algebra (1070) remains an essential text, introducing the concept of binomial expansion and using conic sections to solve cubic & quadratic equations, Google said in statement.

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures. 

