England opt to bowl in 4th ODI against Pakistan

LONDON: England have won the toss and elected to field in the fourth One Day International against Pakistan at Nottingham.



Pakistan is desperately looking to turn the tide when they take on England in a must-win game. Down 2-0 and in a situation where the best outcome for them would be to save the series, the Pakistanis need to give their best to stop a rampaging England from winning the contest.



Teams:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali and Junaid Khan.

England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Ben Stokes, Joe Denly, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.