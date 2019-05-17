PM committed to ensure release of Pakistani prisoners from foreign jails: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to ensure the release of Pakistani prisoners, languishing in foreign jails.

Dr Mazari, in a tweet, also mentioned the recent announcement by the United Arab Emirates to free 572 Pakistani prisoners held in various jails across the country.

The Foreign Office has stated that Pakistan’s mission in the UAE was in touch with the local authorities for the prisoners’ release and deportation to Pakistan besides providing them necessary assistance including issuance of out-passes, passports and air tickets, where required.

According to the Foreign Office, 572 Pakistani prisoners in various UAE jails will be released during Ramazan under amnesty announced by the UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Pakistanis are among 3,005 prisoners who have been pardoned by the UAE President as an act of kindness during the holy month.

The Emirate-wise break-up of Pakistani prisoners to be released is: Abu Dhabi and Al Ain (262), Dubai (177), Sharjah (52), Ajman (65) and Fujairah (16).

At present, around 2,409 Pakistani nationals are languishing in eight UAE jails, facing imprisonment in different minor and major crimes.