Katrina Kaif spills details about breakup with Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif has come forth speaking about her unfortunate and tragic breakup with ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.



The two who dated each other for approximately seven years, parted ways in 2016.

Katrina who has remained single since then has significantly changed a lot.

In an interview with a magazine recently, Katrina opened up about her split with Ranbir.

"It's hard to know exactly why things happened. But I have a different take on it. 'Ok fineit [the break-up] sucks, it's terrible, this is the worst thing in the world, my life is over. Let's sit here and believe this, even for just two minutes. Do we feel good about things? No.' But if you really believe in your god, your universe, you'll feel much better," Katrina said.

The 'Bharat' actress added that she struggled her way out of her breakup with Ranbir.

"The reason I feel that I should say this is because there are young girls who might be listening to me. They might find something that helps them. I may see a person and think, 'Oh, she's got everything', or 'Oh, she doesn't struggle like I do'. But you know what? You don't know that. Everyone struggles. The most important thing is to learn. We are all trying to work and achieve, in spite of our fears and insecurities. You don't wake up one day and discover that it's all gone. You have to push through it," added Katrina.

Earlier the actress shared about how she felt post-breakup, ""I do go through my own share of pain and angst. But I see no point in holding a grudge. Whoever it is, I don't see the point of holding on to anything unpleasant from the past. I would rather let bygones be bygones."

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor starting each other in 2009.

Prior to that, Ranbir Kapoor was in a relation with Deepika Padukone and there were rumors that the reason behind the split of Ranbir and Deepika was Katrina Kaif.

On the work front, both Katrina and Ranbir are coming up with new projects.

Katrina will next be seen in ‘Bharat’ opposite Salman Khan and Ranbir is coming on the silver screen with girlfriend Alia Bhatt in 'Brahmastra'.