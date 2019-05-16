Pakistan presents report on implementation of FATF recommendations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Pakistan has presented implementation report on the recommendations of the Financial Task Force (FATF).
According to Geo News, a Pakistani delegation led by Finance Secretary Younis Daga has attended a meeting of Asia Pacific Group, an affiliate of the FATF, in China.
The report into implementation on FATF recommendations details the measures Pakistan has taken against banned militant outfits and to combat terror financing.
It also provided details of the measures put in place to curb currency smuggling through air , sea and land routes .
Pakistan is required to implement FATF recommendations to exclude itself from grey list and move into white list.
