Thu May 16, 2019
Pakistan

May 16, 2019

Pakistan presents report on implementation of FATF recommendations

Pakistan

Thu, May 16, 2019

Karachi: Pakistan has presented  implementation report on the recommendations of the Financial Task Force (FATF).

According to Geo News, a Pakistani delegation led by Finance Secretary Younis Daga has attended a meeting of Asia Pacific Group, an affiliate of the FATF, in China.

Also read: FATF set to evaluate Pak performance

The report into implementation on FATF recommendations  details the measures Pakistan has taken against banned militant outfits and to combat terror financing.

It also provided details of the measures put in place to curb currency smuggling through air , sea and land routes .

Pakistan is required to implement FATF recommendations to exclude itself from grey list and move into white list.

