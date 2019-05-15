ADB Country Director Xiaohong Yang calls on Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Country Director for Pakistan, Xiaohong Yang, called on the Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.



They discussed new financing for various programmes and development projects.

Earlier, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, called on the Adviser and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

Both sides underscored the need for enhanced cooperation in the areas of trade and economy.

The Adviser informed that Pakistan had long historic ties with United Kingdom and relations between the two countries needed to be further expended for the mutual benefits of the two sides.

He briefed the envoy about the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, saying his policies will lead to the social and economic development of the country.

The High Commissioner felicitated the Adviser on the assumption of charge as Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance.

He said that both countries enjoyed excellent relations and they needed to further promote their economic relations.

He informed that the British Airways would be coming to Pakistan in June this year.