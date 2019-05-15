Aleem Khan's bail plea accepted

Lahore: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday accepted bail plea of PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan.

The bail was granted by a divisional bench of the court against surety bonds of Rs 10 million.

The senior PTI leader was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau ( NAB) in a case of assets beyond known sources of income.

Elected from PP-158 (Lahore-XV) in July 25 polls last year, Aleem Khan was Punjab’s Senior Minister for Local Government & Community Development, Planning & Development before being arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in February.



He had sent his resignation to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar following his arrest.



Khan was tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to lead the party’s efforts in achieving 100-Days agenda.



