‘Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam’ conferred on Vice Foreign Minister of China Kong Xuanyou in Beijing

BEIJING: A special Investiture Ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing on Monday 13th May, 2019, where civil award of Pakistan “Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam” was conferred on the Vice Foreign Minister of China Kong Xuanyou.



The award was conferred in recognition of his services towards Pakistan and further strengthening of Pakistan-China relations, by the Ambassador of Pakistan on behalf of the President of Pakistan.

Kong Xuanyou is currently serving as Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asia and Special Representative of the Chinese Government on the Korean Peninsula Affairs in Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China. Earlier he was Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2015 to 2017.

Mr. Kong Xuanyou has been a great friend of Pakistan and an ardent advocate of Pakistan-China friendship. He has earnestly worked to promote and reinforce all weather friendship between China and Pakistan. He has cultivated good will for Pakistan in different spheres of influence in China.

In his capacity as Assistant Minister and Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs for Asia, Mr. Kong led the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue aimed at promoting bilateral relations between the two countries.

He and his team have contributed enormously to achieving positive outcomes form regular high-level visits between Pakistan and China, including historic visit of President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in April 2015, and the launch and subsequent consolidation of CPEC.

The event was attended well by the officers of Pakistan Embassy and Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs along with media representatives.