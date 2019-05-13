Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's latest photos bearing 'serious expressions' draw concern

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Perhaps one of Bollywood’s most rooted on-screen duo, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have grabbed ample headlines in the past and the two are at it again as their latest photo shows the two sharing a car ride but gloomy expressions over their faces.
The latest photos making rounds on the internet shows the two getting in a car as they are presently occupied shooting the Delhi schedule of their upcoming film Aaj Kal 2 by Imtiaz Ali.
After the photos came afloat, fans expressed their concerns as the two bore somber expressions throughout instead of their being their chirpy and fun-loving selves.
Earlier, Kartik had also shared a video of the film’s team wrapping up the Delhi Schedule saying: “Ahun Ahun Ahun @imtiazaliofficial And Its a wrap for us !!! Schedule 1 Exactly after a month .. Thank you #Delhi for all the Love We missed you @saraalikhan95 @wearewsf !!!”
Perhaps one of Bollywood’s most rooted on-screen duo, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have grabbed ample headlines in the past and the two are at it again as their latest photo shows the two sharing a car ride but gloomy expressions over their faces.
The latest photos making rounds on the internet shows the two getting in a car as they are presently occupied shooting the Delhi schedule of their upcoming film Aaj Kal 2 by Imtiaz Ali.
After the photos came afloat, fans expressed their concerns as the two bore somber expressions throughout instead of their being their chirpy and fun-loving selves.
Earlier, Kartik had also shared a video of the film’s team wrapping up the Delhi Schedule saying: “Ahun Ahun Ahun @imtiazaliofficial And Its a wrap for us !!! Schedule 1 Exactly after a month .. Thank you #Delhi for all the Love We missed you @saraalikhan95 @wearewsf !!!”