Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's latest photos bearing 'serious expressions' draw concern

Perhaps one of Bollywood’s most rooted on-screen duo, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have grabbed ample headlines in the past and the two are at it again as their latest photo shows the two sharing a car ride but gloomy expressions over their faces.

The latest photos making rounds on the internet shows the two getting in a car as they are presently occupied shooting the Delhi schedule of their upcoming film Aaj Kal 2 by Imtiaz Ali.

After the photos came afloat, fans expressed their concerns as the two bore somber expressions throughout instead of their being their chirpy and fun-loving selves.

Earlier, Kartik had also shared a video of the film’s team wrapping up the Delhi Schedule saying: “Ahun Ahun Ahun @imtiazaliofficial And Its a wrap for us !!! Schedule 1 Exactly after a month .. Thank you #Delhi for all the Love We missed you @saraalikhan95 @wearewsf !!!”