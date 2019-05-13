close
Mon May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019

Hollywood icon Doris Day dead at 97

Mon, May 13, 2019

Los Angeles: Doris Day, the US screen icon famed for her wholesome, girl-next-door appeal in a string of box office hits, died Monday at age 97, her foundation said in a statement to US media.

The Doris Day Animal Foundation said Day, who had suffered a bout of pneumonia, died at her California home, surrounded by friends and family, multiple news outlets reported.

