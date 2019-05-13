Investment promotion, vital for economic development: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said promotion of investment played vital role in country’s economic development.

Imran said it was government’s topmost priority to provide all out facilities to the investors.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Chairman Board of Investment (BoI), Haroon Sharif who called on him at PM’s Chamber, Parliament House.

The BOI chairman apprised the prime minister on the steps taken by BoI in ‘ease of doing business’.