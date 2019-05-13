Meghan Markle's father devastated after seeing photo of grandson Archie

The entire world is rejoicing the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten - Windsor, except for one person; Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle.



Reportedly Thomas has been heartbroken and left with a deep feeling of misery after seeing grandson Archie's picture.

A report published in Express.co.uk claims that Samantha has been calling for her half-sister to let her father visit the royal baby to help heal their rift.

According to Samantha, Thomas has been left 'saddened' after looking at the first official photographs of the new member of the Royal Family Master Archie.

One of the photographs released also showcase Meghan's mother Doria Ragland standing alongside the Queen and Prince Phillip as they look at the baby lovingly.

Samantha revealed she called the 74-year-old, who is in Mexico, on Saturday, to see how he was after the photos were published.

She said to The Mirror: “He was sat in traffic.

“It was a sad moment for him. Being excluded is like a dagger through his heart," she continued.

Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their bundle of joy on May 6.

While the Duchess was looked after by her mother Doria and husband Harry throughout her pregnancy, one member who remained absent was Meghan's father.

Meghan has not spoken to Thomas since he was unable to attend his daughter’s wedding last May after needing heart surgery just a few days after being caught up in a fake paparazzi scandal.

However, Samantha believes that Doria could have helped her former husband be a part of the baby celebrations.

“Doria could have said [to Meghan] 'Get your dad out here'. But sadly there seemed to be a lack of effort," said Samantha.



She added: “He [Thomas] is a doting granddad ... He buys toys, plays creative games, he's funny and nurturing and communicative.”

Samantha added she is now making a photo album for Archie, so he can get to know the Markle family too.