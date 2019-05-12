close
Sun May 12, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 12, 2019

Marriage dispute leads to deaths of four family members in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Four family members were killed on Sunday following a marriage dispute in the city’s Inhar Colony.

According to reports citing police, attackers had killed four members of a family including a woman after raiding into the house and later fleeing.Moreover, police said that the killed individuals include the groom, his brother, uncle and sister-in-law.

It was further revealed by police, that the incident had unfolded over a man named Rashid who had married a woman identified as Aisha who had been residing at another location, which, reportedly resulted in aggravation of conflicts within the family of the girl, concluding in the deaths of the four family members.  

