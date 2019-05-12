Sana Mir becomes most successful women's ODI spinner in the world

LAHORE: Pakistan off-spinner Sana Mir bagged the title of the most successful women ODI’s spinner in the world after she dismissed Sune Luus from South Africa in the third ODI of ICC Women’s Championship on Sunday.

After taking the 14th ODI wicket in her 118th appearance, the former Pakistan women’s team captain has jumped to top sending West Indies’ player Anisa Mohammed and Australia’s Lisa Sthalekar on number three on the list of all-time successful bowlers.

Currently the cricket star holds the third rank of ICC bowler and as per the buzz, it is likely for her to progress higher on the new rankings which will be released tomorrow, May 13, 2019.

Prior to this, Mir had also become the first Pakistani bowler to head the ICC rankings in October of 2018.